New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.26 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers this fiscal so far.

Also Read | Bank Jobs 2020-21: UCO Bank, IBPS, SBI and More, Check Out Vacancies, Official Websites and Important Dates to Apply at Various Banking Recruitment Exams.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 34,532 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 92,376 crore during this period.

Also Read | How US is Voting in Presidential Election 2020: Early Voting, In-Person Voting, Mail-In And Absentee Ballots Explained.

“Rs 1,26,909 crore tax refunds issued. 39.14 lakh taxpayers got refunds. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,532 crore have been issued in 37,21,584 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs. 92,376 crore have been issued in 1,92,409 cases (till 27th Oct,2020),” the Office of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)