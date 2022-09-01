Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has plans to set up 20 Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADRs) centres spread across the country over the next 12 months, an official said on Thursday.

These centres will facilitate corporate and commercial dispute resolutions under the guidance of the union law ministry.

Also Read | SBI Slashes FY2023 Growth Forecast to a Low of 6.8%.

"We are planning 20 ADRs in major cities of India and the trial is beginning today from Hyderabad," ICSI president Devendra Deshpande said in a statement.

Government and courts encourage out-of-court settlements through laid down alternate resolution mechanisms involving arbitration, mediation and conciliation for a speedy resolution of corporate and commercial disputes.

Also Read | Kang Tae-oh, Park Seo-ham, Woo Do-hwan – 5 Kdrama Actors Who Enlisted In The Military After A Hit Show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)