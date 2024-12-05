Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of 210-key Ginger hotel in Chakan, Maharashtra.

"Chakan's position as a major industrial hub, along with its connectivity to Pune city, Nashik and Mumbai, makes it integral to our strategy of expanding into key industrial and manufacturing hubs across the country.

"We are delighted to partner with The Bhansali Landmark Group and The Hermes Group for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 38 hotels in Maharashtra, including 14 under development.

*** Airbnb, Goa tourism dept launch India's 1st Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy * Airbnb on Thursday said in collaboration with the Goa government's Department of Tourism it has launched India's first-ever Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy in the state to promote homestay and build capacity among hospitality entrepreneurs.

The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy aims to promote inclusivity by introducing individuals from diverse and underrepresented communities to the world of hosting on Airbnb, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Airbnb and the Department of Tourism (DoT), Goa, have trained 25 homestay owners through interactive workshops conducted in partnership with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE) Impact Ventures.

"This programme has been strategically designed and carefully curated to empower local communities with the right education and expertise," Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan at Airbnb, said.

The academy's curriculum emphasises entrepreneurship, experiential learning, and community building, with a focus on addressing specific needs and growth opportunities within Goa's tourism landscape.

This programme can help participants gain financial independence and contribute to the local economy by turning spare rooms in their homes or properties into income-generating assets, it added.

