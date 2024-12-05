Mumbai, December 5: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment exam can check the ALP Answer Key 2024 on the official websites of RRBs. The link to download the answer key and raise objections which opened today will close on December 10 at 10 AM.

While the RRB ALP Answer Key has been released, candidates faced difficulty to access the official website due to heavy internet traffic. The first Computer Based Test or CBT 1 for Assistant Loco Pilot posts was held from November 25 to 29. The RRB ALP recruitment drive consists of five stages including two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME). Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 98 Court Officer, Assistant and Other Posts of NCLT Recruitment 2024; Know Salary and Other Details Here.

Steps to Download RRB ALP Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website of RRB at rrb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "RRB ALP Answer Key 2024" link

Enter using your registration number and date of birth

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Through the RRB ALP recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Boards is aiming to fill18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway. Here's the direct link to download RRB ALP Answer Key 2024. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth handy to check and download the ALP Answer Key 2024. SSC GD Final Result 2024: SSC Constable Results Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Merit List.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of RRBs.

