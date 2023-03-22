New Delhi, March 22: India aims to become a global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said.

Inaugurating India's first National Centre of Excellence in Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS), Sonowal further said a target has been set for the initial Green Tugs to start working in all major ports by 2025.

At least 50 per cent of all the Tugs are likely to be converted into Green Tugs by 2030, which will considerably reduce emissions, as the country moves towards achieving sustainable development, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

Tugs are special boats that assist other vessels into and out of port. Green Hybrid Tugs will be powered by Green Hybrid Propulsion systems and subsequently adopting non-fossil fuel solutions like (Methanol, Ammonia, and Hydrogen).

According to the statement, the country's first National Centre of Excellence in Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS) is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The Centre will engage in developing the regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for green shipping in India, it added. The centre - housed within the TERI complex in Gurugram - will work towards meeting the obligations under the Paris Agreement.

