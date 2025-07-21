New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) India-based large language models (LLMs) will be perfect to push AI use cases in the country and even enhance the experience of extended reality like smart glasses as they are expected to be better trained to understand local languages, dialect, etc, a senior global official of chipset firm Qualcomm said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of "Snapdragon for India -- XR Day", Qualcomm Technologies Group General Manager for Mobile, Compute and XR (MCX), Alex Katouzian said original AI didn't understand the dialect properly.

"I think it's key that either an OEM (original equipment maker) or a distribution company teams up with a model manufacturer or model developer to make that a reality or they develop their own model.

"India-based LLMs are perfect. Local models understand the use cases of local people. They understand the dialects, they understand where they go and what they want to do. It's much more amenable, in my opinion, than just a generic model coming through," he said.

Katouzian said India is a massive market for smart glasses, including sunglasses.

He said traditional glasses can be replicated by smart glasses that can allow them to actually talk and experience AI capability, AI assistants, and agents all day long.

The more AI use cases become available in localised languages, the better it is going to be, he said. "We think it's going to be a big, big market."

He said smart glasses are going to be the next computing devices after mobile phones.

"PCs allow you to create documents and create presentations and do a lot of creative types of apps and environments. Next came the phone. The phone complemented what you did on the PC, but the PC is running in tens of watts. The next computing device will be the glasses or the headset. In many cases, and especially for AR (augmented reality), it's running in sub-one watt power," Katouzian said.

He said sophistication and understanding of new technology in the Indian market is going up very high.

"My understanding is there's over 350 million Gen Z customers in India, all of who are looking for not just regular tech, but lifestyle tech, something that can embed into their life. Glasses are a perfect fit for that because if you have a pair of glasses that can give you access to more information, either connected to your phone or connected to your watch, then it becomes kind of a lifestyle situation," Katouzian said.

He said Qualcomm is working with Indian companies like Jio, Flipkart, QWR, Lenskart, etc, for the development of smart glasses and push for adoption of local AI models and use case to enhance their experience in the country.

