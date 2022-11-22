New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India has urged the global community to develop a common framework for data governance, safety and trust around artificial intelligence to prevent user harm, an official statement said on Tuesday.

India assumed the Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) at a summit held in Tokyo.

"We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit.

He represented India virtually at the event.

The minister said the India-Stack that has transformed governance and democracy in India and benefitted millions of Indian citizens is designed to be open sourced.

He emphasised on developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI -- an area in which India could take a lead.

He also spoke about taking up collaborative research projects including establishing Centres of Excellence (COEs) in member nations to be able to work together in building the future of AI.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member.

