New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India is looking to bring as many as 50 products such as aluminium, copper items, and household electrical appliances under the quality norms by the second quarter of 2023-24, a move aimed at containing import of the sub-standard goods and boost domestic industry.

According to a communication of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), it is continuously engaged with BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and concerned stakeholders for identification of products for which quality control orders (QCOs) could be issued.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

It said that the DPIIT is in the process of formulating QCO for various products.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

“It is our endeavor to issue about 50 QCOs by the second quarter of 2023-24. In this regard, industry, apex industry associations (CII, Assocham), sectoral industry associations, respective administrative ministries, concerned R&D institutions/ organizations are requested to furnish their comments on the 16 draft QCOs,” DPIIT said.

The concerned stakeholders can send their views on these 16 drafts by December 31 this year to the department.

The 16 draft orders pertains to 16 product categories including aluminium and aluminium alloy products; bolts, nuts and fasteners; ceiling fan regulator; conduits and fittings for electrical installations; copper products; deepwell handpumps and components; drums and tins; fire extinguishers hinges, household and similar electrical appliances; laboratory glassware; Solar DC cable and fire survival cable; steel wires/ strands, nylon/ wire ropes and wire mesh; valves and taps; and welding wires.

Earlier, the department has rolled out these Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro reflective devices.

These orders also help in containing imports of non-essential items.

During April-November 2022, India's imports rose by 29.5 per cent to USD 493.61 billion.

