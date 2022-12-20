New Delhi, December 20 : Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is preparing to up the ante with the launch of its new smartphone model in India at the wake of 2023. The Vivo sub-brand is claiming to launch the world’s fastest Android mobile phone in India in January 2023, while teasing the model for India for the first time. This is believed to be the iQOO 11 premium smartphone.

While the iQOO 11 series is already launched in its home market China, India is thought to get only the vanilla iQOO 11 model, while giving a miss to the Pro variant. Let’s take a look at the iQOO 11 details. iPhone 15 Ultra Price: Apple's Upcoming Smartphone Likely To Launch at Starting Price of $1,299 Due to Rising Production Costs.

iQOO 11 Flagship Smartphone – Specs & Features :

The iQOO 11 is a high-end flagship smartphone, which is one of the first models to get powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor.

The smartphone comes with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

The device will run on the Android 13 OS topped with Funtouch OS 13 skin.

The device comes with a signature BMW M Motorsport inspired styling with striped and a large camera bump for a unique visual appeal.

The upcoming flagship smartphone will be flaunting 2K E6 Display, which will be a first in India.

It gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution with an expected 144Hz refresh rate.

The flagship smartphone offers a triple primary-camera setup at its rear, comprising of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 13MP tele-portrait lens. There’s 16MP front selfie camera.

The iQOO 11 features a custom Vivo V2 ISP that is touted to offer enhanced video recording and photo shoot performance in lowlight.

It draws its power from a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. OnePlus 11 Officially Teased Prior Global Debut; Find Out All Known Details Here.

The iQOO 11 will launch in India on January 10, 2023 and only during its official launch its India-spec pricing is going to be announced. However, there are always chances of the pricing details getting leaked online ahead of the launch event. So, stay tuned to know more.

