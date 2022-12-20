New Delhi, December 20 : South Korean auto giant Hyundai has officially unveiled the next generation model of its Kona electric car globally. The new-gen Hyundai Kona comes with an all-new exterior design, added features and most importantly, with more powertrain options.

Hyundai Motor has announced that the all-new Kona will be offered in four variant options to choose from, namely - Pure Electric, Hybrid, ICE and the sporty N Line treatment to entice the customers even further.

Hence, the Hyundai Kona 2023 will no-longer be an all-electric car model, as its hybrid and regular fuel guzzling siblings will be joining its line-up. Let’s find out the details. Kia Sorento and Kia Carnival Facelift To Debut in India in January 2023.

Hyundai Kona Next-gen Model – All Available Details :

Dimensions

The new-gen Hyundai Kona is has grown in size, as it is now 150 mm longer and 25 mm wider, along with increased wheelbase length of 60 mm as compared to the dimensions of its predecessor.

Exterior Design

When looks are concerned, the new-gen Kona gets endowed with a new bolder crossover inspired design language. There’s an LED light bar on the front bumper that connects the headlamps. It also comes with all-new triangular shaped stylized tail light clusters along with a slimmer LED light bar to jazz up the rear facade. Moreover, there will be individualistic styling elements to mark each version apart from the other.

Interior

The new Hyundai Kona now features a more contemporary and luxurious interior design along with futuristic styling elements. It flaunts a new sleek dashboard sporting a large curved display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a huge touchscreen integrated infotainment system. The new model also features a shift-by-wire gear selector alongside a bunch of new features that Hyundai is yet to reveal. BMW i7 Electric-Sedan India Launch in January 2023; Find Out What All To Expect Here.

Powertrain

Apart from announcing that the next-gen Kona will come in three powertrain options – all-electric, hybrid and ICE versions, Hyundai has not revealed the mechanical details of the car. The powertrain details are expected to be unveiled during the official launch of the new Kona that is expected to happen in the first half of 2023.

Check Out What Hyundai Twitted About Its New-gen Kona :

The all-new KONA fuses striking exterior design with versatile living space. The upscaled model will be available in four variants, including all-electric, hybrid electric, internal combustion engine and a sporty N Line.#TheAllNewKona #PixelatedSeamlessHorizon #Hyundai pic.twitter.com/cgM1J8XizC — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) December 19, 2022

