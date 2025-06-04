New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with top Norway ministers to explore possibilities of cooperation between India and Norway in multiple areas, including further deepening of their maritime relationship.

According to an official statement, Sonowal held meetings with Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård as well as with Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen, on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo.

Highlighting India's renewed push to modernise its maritime sector with a green and sustainable focus, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister underscored the country's initiatives in green shipping and digital transformation.

"Both parties also agreed to deepen cooperation and exchange experiences on ferry system electrification, drawing inspiration from Norway's successful implementation of the initiative," the statement said.

Building on the Green Coastal Shipping Programme and Green Voyage 2050, India and Norway discussed deeper collaboration in green maritime technologies, it added.

"Both sides explored joint efforts in smart logistics, digital port ecosystems, and clean coastal shipping," it said.

During the bilateral meeting with Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Sonowal emphasised on possibilities and opportunities in Ship Recycling, Seafarer's Training, Sustainable Fisheries and Ocean Management, Ocean Renewable Energy, and Offshore Hydrocarbons.

Meanwhile, the Indian side proposed to conduct a joint feasibility study for operationalising the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with Norwegian and Indian agencies, the statement said.

This study will focus on ensuring safe and sustainable shipping practices in Arctic waters, addressing the unique operational challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, and minimising environmental impacts.

"India expressed its keenness to work with Norway in Arctic navigation by collaborating on R&D in Arctic shipping, design and construction of ice-class vessels, advancement of navigational technologies," it said.

Sonowal also invited Norwegian firms to explore joint ventures in ocean renewable energy - particularly wind and tidal power - sustainable aquaculture, and deep-sea exploration, aligning with environmental goals and India's growing maritime ambitions.

