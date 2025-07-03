New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The UAE is the top export destination for Indian mangoes, and the country has shipped 12,000 tonnes of the fruit worth USD 20 million in 2024, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the ministry organised a mango promotion programme in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing drive to enhance the global footprint of Indian agricultural exports, particularly mangoes.

"The UAE is the top export destination for Indian Mangoes. In 2024, India exported over 12,000 MT of mangoes worth USD 20 million, showcasing strong demand for Indian produce," it added.

The main states which produce mangoes include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

**** IHCL inks 110-key hotel in Anjuna in Goa * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 110-key greenfield hotel in Anjuna, Goa, under the Vivanta brand.

"This signing is in line with our strategy to expand IHCL's presence across segments in key leisure markets. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Fiesta Hotels with this new project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 18 hotels in Goa, including five under development.

