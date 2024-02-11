New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Stock markets would take cues from the upcoming macroeconomic data announcements and global trends besides keeping a watch on the trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.

The last batch of the ongoing earnings calendar would trigger stock-specific action, traders said.

Also Read | Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary 2024 Date, Significance and History: Know All About the Co-Founder of BJP’s Predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

"This week, we have to deal with macroeconomic data on both the domestic and global front. Our IIP and retail inflation numbers will be released on February 12, while WPI will be released on February 14. The US CPI numbers will be released on February 13, while their retail sales numbers will be announced on February 15.

"Amid these numbers, the movement in US bond yields and the dollar index will be watched. Apart from this, movement of crude oil and flows from institutional investors will be other important factors. The last batch of Q3 earnings can lead to stock-specific movements," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

NHPC, SAIL, BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others would announce their quarterly earnings this week.

"This week, market will react to the global and domestic economic data, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors), DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) investment pattern, crude oil inventories, ongoing quarterly earnings, movement of the rupee against the dollar, trend in the global stock market. Domestic economic numbers will also be in focus such as inflation data and industrial production," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 490.14 points or 0.67 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 71.3 points or 0.32 per cent.

"We expect the market to turn cautious and consolidate in the near term amid key macro data to be announced and the last leg of Q3 results," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Caution prevails in the market ahead of the release of US, UK, and Indian inflation data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)