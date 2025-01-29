New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced the expansion of its collaboration with technology major Siemens AG to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with generative AI.

The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens' professionals globally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalised learning and growth experience, according to a release.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

"As part of the collaboration, Siemens' My Learning World, a digital learning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan, an AI-powered next-gen enterprise learning experience platform," it said.

A key feature of the improved platform include an AI-powered knowledge assistant, that acts as a learning companion and provides instant answers and personalised recommendations for the user.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The platform also has an AI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content in multiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time -- navigating courses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional study resources if needed," the release further said.

There's also a virtual tutor that streamlines content with features like summary generation, content translation, and learning style selection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)