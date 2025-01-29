Mumbai, January 29: Polo Ground in Shillong is the hub for the thrilling Shillong Teer games, where archery meets chance in this traditional lottery-based competition. Today, January 29, 2025, participants are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results, which will be announced after both rounds of the game. The results of popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are highly anticipated. To check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 29, you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in.
Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). the game is played in two rounds, with participants placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99, hoping to win based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer participants can also check winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 29, 2025, by scrolling below. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Shillong Teer Result on January 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers
Shillong Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Morning Teer Result
First Round - 52
Second Round -
Shillong Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Khanapara Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Morning Teer Result
First Round - 99
Second Round -
Juwai Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round -
Second Round -
How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).