Mumbai, January 29: Polo Ground in Shillong is the hub for the thrilling Shillong Teer games, where archery meets chance in this traditional lottery-based competition. Today, January 29, 2025, participants are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results, which will be announced after both rounds of the game. The results of popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are highly anticipated. To check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 29, you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). the game is played in two rounds, with participants placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99, hoping to win based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer participants can also check winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 29, 2025, by scrolling below. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 29, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The results will be announced shortly after the completion of both rounds of the game, which typically starts at 10:30 AM for Round 1, with the second round following later in the day. Look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on these platforms to find the updated winning numbers for the day. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 52 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 99 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Shillong and surrounding areas of Meghalaya. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game consists of two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—where archers shoot arrows at targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. The game is organised by KHASA and is held at Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, with prizes based on correct predictions. It is legal and recognised as a lottery game in Meghalaya, governed by state regulations.

