"In November 2025, the transformation of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will begin in carefully planned phases, ensuring minimal disruption. During the construction, Terminal 2 (T2) will shoulder the additional traffic." MIAL, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), stated that the phased redevelopment will enhance passenger handling capacity at the airport. Mumbai Airport Gets ACI Level 5 Accreditation: Adani-Owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Bags ACI's Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience, Gautam Adani Reacts.

Mumbai Airport T1 To Be Demolished

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) is set to be demolished as part of a phased redevelopment project. The demolition will begin in November 2025, followed by the construction of a modernised facility. This redevelopment aims to enhance the airport's passenger handling capacity. The new T1 will be able to handle 20 million passengers annually, marking a significant capacity increase.

T2 and Navi Mumbai Airport To Manage Passenger Traffic

The redevelopment will kick off in November 2025, with construction planned in phases to minimize disruption to daily operations. To handle the increased passenger traffic during this time, Terminal 2 (T2) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport will accommodate the overflow, ensuring passengers usually using T1 are efficiently redirected. Mumbai: Man Detained for Entering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport With Cancelled Ticket To Drop Off Girlfriend.

When Will Mumbai Airport T1 Reopen?

Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) is set to reopen after the completion of its extensive redevelopment, which is expected to finish between 2028 and 2029. The phased construction will begin in November 2025.