New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Computer chip maker Intel on Friday announced Santosh Viswanathan will head the India region business as its Managing Director (MD).

Viswanathan has been with Intel for about 21 years.

"In March this year, Intel announced India as a separate region within its SMG (Sales, Marketing and Communications Group) organisation, to capitalise on the country's rapid growth and business opportunities. Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD-India region will lead the newly formed region, leveraging his expertise to drive value and customer-centricity," Intel said.

Viswanathan took charge as Vice President and Managing Director for the Indian market in July 2022. Now Intel has carved out India as a separate region.

The company also announced the appointment of Hans Chuang as General Manager (GM) of SMG Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based out of Taiwan, Hans will be responsible for Intel's overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships, Intel said.

