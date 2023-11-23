New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Inter Command Ocean Sailing Race's second edition is underway and it aims to showcase the seamanship and navigational prowess of seasoned sailors, according to a statement.

The race, which was flagged off from Kochi on Wednesday, will end at Goa.

Boats are expected to leverage winds and proceed to Goa without the use of engines, covering a distance of 360 nm. Prior to the race, an Ocean Sailing Clinic was organised for the participating teams at Kochi, the statement issued by the Indian Navy said.

The race features four 40-footer Indian Naval Sailing Vessels (INSVs) -- Bulbul, Neelkanth, Kadalpur and Hariyal, it said

Each sailboat is crewed by eight personnel from the three Naval commands and a combined team of the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the NHQ, it said.

The race is special from its previous edition as it includes a mixed crew comprising both men and women officers and sailors, symbolising gender neutrality and providing equal opportunity, the statement said.

The race was flagged off by RAdm Subir Mukherjee, Admiral Superintendent Yard, at Kochi.

The sailing event is coordinated by Ocean Sailing Node, Goa in association with Offshore Sailing Club, Kochi. The sailing race is being organised by Southern Naval Command under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) based at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, it said.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Kochi's coastal beauty, the sailing extravaganza will showcase the seamanship and navigational prowess of seasoned sailors, the statement said.

