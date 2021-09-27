Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Travel technology provider InterGlobe Technology Quotient has signed a pact with online travel portal, EaseMyTrip for seamless access to ITQ's travel commerce platform (1G)-- Travelport, a release said on Monday.

The agreement is worth USD 10 million as advance revenue from ITQ, it said.

The association between EaseMyTrip and ITQ, which is a strategic business unit of InterGlobe Enterprises goes back to 2009, as per the release.

“EaseMyTrip has grown over the years with our direct partnership, and with this agreement, new channels of growth and expansion will open up,” Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Operating Officer at InterGlobe Technology Quotient said.

The agreement along with the commitment to innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies will bring greater developments for both companies in the future, he said.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of EaseMyTrip said, “This is an exciting turning point in our journey with ITQ and Travelport, and we are delighted about this new development.”

The advantages for partners' business and customers will be huge and help transform the entire travel booking experience, he said.

“With the gradual recovery of the travel sector, we believe that this agreement certainly presents impressive prospects for a promising future,” Pitti added.

