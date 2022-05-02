New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Ishares Core Total International Stock Mauritius Company on Monday offloaded 13.33 lakh shares of farm machinery major Escorts Ltd for nearly Rs 211 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ishares Core Total sold a total of 13,33,741 shares, amounting to 1 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were divested at Rs 1,580.75 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 210.83 crore.

The shares of Escorts Ltd closed 3.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,582 on the NSE.

