New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Israr Ahmed has taken over as officiating president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) till a regular head is elected.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that Ahmed was vice-president of the body.

Ahmed has taken over this new charge as A Sakthivel has completed his tenure as FIEO president, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The election of the organisation was scheduled earlier, but the commerce ministry has put that on hold as a committee was set up in May this year to review the existing guidelines for election of office bearers of export promotion councils and FIEO.

Now the committee has circulated the model bylaws for that.

The ministry had constituted a three-member panel to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about the representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.

"Now, Israr Ahmed has taken over as the Officiating President of FIEO," it said.

With his experience as a promoter of Farida Group and his background in the leather industry, Ahmed brings dynamism and innovation to the role, it added.

He has previously served in various trade and industry associations, including the Council of Leather Exports and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

