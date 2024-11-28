Bareilly (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Thursday blamed the administration and the police for the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district and announced plans to meet the kin of those killed in the clashes after Friday prayers.

Khan, during a press conference at Dargah Aala Hazrat Awas in Saudagaran, described the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque as "sponsored" and the result of a conspiracy.

Also Read | Key Regulatory Changes From December 1: From TRAI's New Regulation That Will Likely Cause Delay in OTPs to Maldives Fee Hike, Here's All You Need To Know.

He said, "The survey decision of the court was against the law. There was no need for a second survey."

"The police, administration and the court in Sambhal conspired and carried out the action. When a survey had already been done, what was the need for a second survey?" he asked.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

The court's decision was completely against the legal process. Despite this, the Muslims of Sambhal did not react, he claimed.

"Why was there a need for a second survey... and if a survey was needed, why did that crowd go along with it?' he asked.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)