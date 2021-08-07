Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of USD 400 billion in exports this year, an organisation of industrialists in Jammu on Saturday requested for fiscal incentives in the shape of reimbursement of road freight to the local unit holders to encourage them to export their goods outside the country.

Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) president Lalit Mahajan said Jammu and Kashmir is sitting at the far end of the country and face additional cost of production and transportation for sending finished goods by road to nearest port due to non-availability of Inland Container Depot or Dry port in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Interview of Dave Bunch, CEO of Brand Aggregator Growve.

"We request Prime Minister to grant the fiscal incentive in the shape of reimbursement of road freight to industrial units located in J&K to the nearest port to encourage the export of quality goods till the creation of necessary infrastructure for Inland Container Depot and Dry Port in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” Mahajan said.

Referring to the virtual meeting with Modi which was among others attended by stakeholders of Jammu here on Friday, he said the Prime Minister assured all sort of help to the exporters and investors to take brand India to each and every corner of the world and achieve the target of USD 400 billion.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted And Raped At Oyo Hotel in Palwal; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)