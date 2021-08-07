Palwal, August 7: In another incident of sexual assault against minors, a 16-year-old was allegedly raped in Haryana’s Palwal district. The minor was reportedly kidnapped and then was taken to an Oyo hotel in Palwal, where she was raped. The accused has been arrested by police after the rape survivor lodged a complaint. Maharashtra Horror: Minor Girl Gangraped Twice In Nagpur In Less Than 4 Hours After She Left Home Due to Argument With Family Members; Four Arrested.

The girl is a class 10 student and is a resident of Palwal. In his complaint, she said that the accused, Tinku Dagar, call her late at night and asked her to meet him outside. However, he reportedly threatened to kill her and her parents. According to a report published in India Today, after the minor went out of the house without informing her relatives, the accused took her to the Oyo hotel.

Tinku then allegedly raped her. After committing the crime, the accused left her at Palwal’s Agra Chowk. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she tells it to anybody. The girl called her parent and narrated the entire incident. Her brother then came and took her home. Delhi Horror: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Four Youths In Flat In Kondli Area, 3 Arrested.

The rape survivor and her parents filed a complaint against the accused. After which, the accused was arrested. A case was registered against Tinku under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and later, he was arrested. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

