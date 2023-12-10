Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Three people were arrested here on Sunday on the charge of peddling drugs and 21 grams of heroin was seized from them, police said.

Their car was intercepted by police near the Shastri Nagar area and on being searched, heroin was found, a police spokesman said.

He said they were booked and are being questioned to bust the forward and backward linkages of their drug supply chain.

