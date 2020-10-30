New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted an almost three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 2,844 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of about Rs 990 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Jio's revenue from operations increased by 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore during the just-ended quarter, compared to Rs 13,130 crore in the same period of 2019-20, according to a regulatory filing.

