OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is all set to be launched on November 2, 2020. The company officially made this announcement on the Chinese micro-blogging site 'Weibo'. Yesterday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the poster of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition on the same Chinese site. The company has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for the limited edition phone. The launch event will commence at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). The company also confirmed that the phone will be available for pre-orders from November 4, 2020 in China. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by CEO Pete Lau on Weibo.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Weibo

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone could come equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The phone may run on Android 10 based OxygenOS 11 & likely to be offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The handset might get connectivity options such as 4G, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass & a USB Type-C port. The limited-edition device could be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging facility. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is likely to be priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,600) for the 12GB & 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).