Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Educational conglomerate JIS Group has announced it will invest Rs 450 crore to expand its academic infrastructure in West Bengal.

The group plans to establish its second university in Hooghly district, backed by a “conducive business environment” in the state and growing demand for quality education, Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh said at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Merge Pay Scales for Level 1-6 Employees? Here's What the New Proposal Says.

"Of the total investment, Rs 200 crore will be allocated to existing JIS University for infrastructure and faculty expansion, while the remaining Rs 250 crore will be dedicated to setting up Rishi Aurobindo University in Mogra," Singh said.

The JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the first private veterinary college in West Bengal, will also commence classes this year, he said.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

The JIS Group, established in 2014, operates 39 institutions offering 185 programmes to over 45,000 students, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)