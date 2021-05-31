New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Monday said its board will meet on June 4 to consider the J-K government's Rs 500 crore capital infusion plan.

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday (June 4) to consider and discuss the proposal of capital infusion in the bank by the government of Jammu & Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 28.70 apiece on BSE.

