Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Monday paid obeisance at Budha Amarnath in Poonch district and reviewed security arrangements ahead of the yatra beginning from July 28, officials said.

The 13-day-long Budha Amarnath pilgrimage to Shiva temple in the Mandi belt of the district will conclude on August 9.

Accompanied by senior officers, Prabhat visited the Budha Amarnath temple and paid his obeisance, they said.

He reviewed the security arrangements in and around the shrine with officers.

While reviewing preparedness with police and security agencies, he stressed heightened vigilance along the route.

He directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements, stating that devotees' safety remains the administration's top priority.

