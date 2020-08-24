New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) JSW Energy on Monday said its Director (Finance) Jyoti Kumar Aggarwal has put in his papers.

"Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director has tendered his resignation from the Company as he has decided to pursue carrier opportunities outside the Company," it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | After Nord, OnePlus Likely to Launch Another Affordable Smartphone Next Month: Report.

Accordingly, he will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on September 15, 2020, it added.

The company will announce the appointment of his successor in due course.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Online India Sale Tomorrow via Amazon India; Prices & Offers.

Consequently, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code of Conduct) with immediate effect up to and including Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)