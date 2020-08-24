OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had officially launched OnePlus Nord affordable device in India last month. The smartphone went on the first online sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The handset will be made available for flash sale tomorrow in the Indian market. The sale will commence at 1 pm IST via Amazon.in. Interested customers who couldn't purchase the device during the previous sale can get their hands on the affordable Nord phone tomorrow. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Nord phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The handset is fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T warp charging support.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone Launched In India (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For optics, OnePlus Nord flaunts a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a dual camera setup comprising of a 32MP main lens with Sony IMX616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus' newest affordable phone comes in three variants - 6GB & 64GB, 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB. The 6GB variant will go on sale in India from next month. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord costs Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB variants are priced at Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

