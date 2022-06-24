Dharamsala, Jun 24 (PTI) The Kangra Central Co-operative Bank (KCCB) has posted a profit of over Rs 87 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

"The Kangra Central Co-operative Bank Ltd (KCCB) has gained an overall profit of more than Rs 87 crore from a loss of around Rs 46 crore in just four years," Rajiv Bhardwaj, Chairman of KCCB said on Friday.

He said the aim of the management is to bring the profit figure to more than Rs 103 crore on the 103rd year of its foundation, the next year.

"The growth of the bank in the past four years is more than Rs 3,000 crore and the per branch growth has also risen from Rs 64 crore to Rs 77 crore in this period," he added.

The bank is now on the growing side of the profit and the aim of its administration is now to reduce non-performing assets.

KCCB is all set to provide new-age digital banking solutions such as UPI. "Our customers will enjoy UPI facility after 15th July this year, as the trials are at the final stage," he said.

Came into existence on 17th March 1920 in Dharamsala, KCCB operates only in five districts of Himachal Pradesh .

In the last 100 years, the bank has opened 216 branches, 103 ATMs, and has 13 extension counters spread over 18 Zonal Offices.

