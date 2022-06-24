Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is now available with a discount of Rs 9,000 in India. The smartphone was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The handset is now available at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The discounted priced is applicable via Reliance Digital under the limited-period offer. Reliance Digital is also offering a 10 percent instant discount via Citi Bank cards and Rs 1,500 cashback on IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 29,999.

The Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED plus display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset gets a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP wide-angle shooter and a 5MP macro shooter. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The handset runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).