Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assembly for a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21 Finance Bill.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to recommend to state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan convening of the assembly, official sources said. While the state budget was presented in February, the state assembly was adjournedsine die on March 13 in the backdrop of the coronavirus scare. PTI UD

