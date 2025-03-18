New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Kia India on Tuesday said it will hike vehicle prices up to 3 per cent from April in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The price hike, effective from April 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs, the automaker said in a statement.

"As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices," Kia India Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said.

However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, the automaker will be increasing up to 3 per cent price across all models, effective from April 1, he added.

"While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia," Brar said.

To minimise the impact on the customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for the valued customers, he added.

Already, several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month.

