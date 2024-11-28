Kota, Nov 28 (PTI) A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl in the city three years ago, officials said.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict.

Also Read | Key Regulatory Changes From December 1: From TRAI's New Regulation That Will Likely Cause Delay in OTPs to Maldives Fee Hike, Here's All You Need To Know.

Banti Bairwa (22), a resident of Bhadana under the Railway Colony police station area in Kota, has been sentenced for abducting and raping the eight-year-old girl after luring her to his room with edibles on December 3, 2021, public prosecutor at POCSO Court No. 2, Vijay Kachawa, said.

Seeing the girl bleeding on her return, her parents lodged a complaint against Bairwa at the Railway Colony police station on the same day, Kachawa said.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

The police arrested Bairwa under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on that very day, but he was later released on bail, the public prosecutor said.

On Thursday, the POCSO sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment after founding him guilty of abduction and rape of the minor girl, along with slapping a Rs 1.10 lakh fine on the convict, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)