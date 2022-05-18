Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI) A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."

Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life.

It is just an outcome of one's academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added.

