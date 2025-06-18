Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old law student died after he fell down from the terrace of his hostel building in Jammu University complex, officials said on Wednesday.

Vishal Bhardwaj, also known as Bunny who appeared in the final examination during the day, was found unconscious on Tuesday night by some students on the rear side of the hostel shortly after he fell down, they said.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Katra in Reasi district, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at GMC Hospital on Wednesday and later his body was handed over to his family, they said.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35 years, was recovered under mysterious circumstances near an irrigation canal in Kotli Charkan village in Bishnah area of Jammu, the officials said.

The body bore a cut mark on the throat and has been shifted to sub-district hospital Bishnah for identification and postmortem, they said, adding a police investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of her death.

