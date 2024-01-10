Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A lesbian couple from West Bengal has tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at a temple in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who come from South 24 Parganas district, work in an orchestra in Deoria, where they fell in love with each other.

The duo first obtained a notarised affidavit for their marriage, and then they tied the knot in a ceremony at the Bhagada Bhavani temple in Bhatpar Rani in Deoria on Monday, Munna Pal, in whose orchestra the two women work, told reporters.

The couple was denied permission for marriage at the Dirgeshwarnath temple a few days earlier, he said.

Mahant Jagannath Maharaj turned them away, citing the lack of permission from higher authorities in the district, Pal said.

Undeterred, the couple, along with their well-wishers, sought an alternative route and obtained a notarised affidavit for marriage and after that they went to Bhagada Bhawani temple in Majhauliraj and exchanged garlands in presence of the priest of the temple, he said.

In a post-wedding statement, the couple shared how their love story began and how they faced challenges that ultimately strengthened their commitment towards each other.

