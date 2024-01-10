Mumbai, January 10: Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to announce the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 today, January 10, 2024. The results are expected to be released by this evening. Once the results are released, candidates can check their SNAP 2023 results on the official portal, snaptest.org, using their SNAP ID and password.

The SNAP 2023 was conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023, with over 1 lakh candidates appearing for the entrance exam. CA Exam Result 2024: Chartered Accountancy Intermediate, Final November 2023 Examination Results Out at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Along with the results, the exam authority will also release the SNAP scorecard 2023. AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

SNAP 2023 Result: How to Download

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the SNAP result 2023. Visit the official website, snaptest.org. On the homepage, click on the “SNAP 2023 result” link. A new page will be displayed on the screen Key in your login details SNAP result 2023 will appear on your screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

SNAP is a mandatory entrance examination for admission to MBA courses offered by any institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Candidates shortlisted for a programme will have to participate in the further admission process (GE-PI) of that particular programme.

