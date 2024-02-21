New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi is likely to witness light rain or drizzle in parts of the city on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

A cloudy sky is expected in the city with a likelihood of rain during the day, as per the weather forecast.

On Monday, the city witnessed late-night rain, leading to a marginal improvement in the air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'poor' category with a reading of 262 recorded at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far. In the corresponding month, last year, the capital recorded no rainy days.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

