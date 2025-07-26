Kaushambi (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by lightning while working in the field in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday, police said.

Kesari Devi, a resident of Jamdua village under the Karari police station limits, was working in her paddy field when the lightning struck her amid heavy rain.

People working nearby tried to take her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way, police said.

