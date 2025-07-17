New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The remuneration of Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan, who came into the spotlight months ago for endorsing a 90-hour work week, increased by almost 50 per cent to Rs 76.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

According to the company's annual report, the rise was mainly on account of stock options exercised during the year. Subrahmanyan was paid a remuneration of Rs 51.05 crore in 2023-24.

The value of employee stock options (ESOP) exercised by the chairman during the last financial year stood at Rs 15.88 crore. In comparison, it was zero in 2023-24.

The report further said that while the remuneration of the company's Whole-time Director and CFO R Shankar Raman stood at Rs 37.33 crore in FY25, Subramanian Sarma, the Deputy Managing Director & President of the infrastructure major, earned Rs 44.55 crore.

The Larsen & Toubro chairman, a few months back, sparked an online outrage with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

During an employee interaction, Subrahmanyan had expressed regret over not being able to make employees work on Sundays, suggesting that working on weekends would lead to "extraordinary outcomes." His remarks, which included a controversial question about what employees do at home, sparked widespread criticism.

In response, the company had issued a statement clarifying that his comments were intended to highlight the importance of "extraordinary effort" for achieving remarkable results, and not to pressure employees into extended working hours.

