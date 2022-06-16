Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Madras High Court has set aside a notice issued by the HR&CE Department, which sought to remove the Queensland Amusement Park, established on a sprawling area of 21.06 acres in Pappanchatram village in Kanchipuram district.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

Justice V M Velumani granted the relief to the amusement park, while allowing a batch of three writ petitions from S Nalini Selvaraj and two others challenging the notice dated October 8, 2021 of the Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments department at Kanchipuram, on Wednesday.

Also Read | Realme C30 India Launch on June 20, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

After tracing the history of the land measuring 177 acres from 1884 and the subsequent Land Ceiling Act when the same was donated to two temples and several court proceedings over the ownership of the land, the judge said that once a division bench of this court had set aside an order, which directed the petitioners to pay the amount as demanded by Sri Kasi Viswanathar and Sri Venugopaleeswarar temple at Pazhanjur, the temple cannot be termed as a landlord and is not entitled to initiate proceedings under Section 78 of the HR & CE Act.

Further, the court by an order passed in October 2021 had observed that the Revenue department and the temple can sort out the tussle amongst themselves. They had filed petitions before the district Collector for the issue of patta.

The Collector, after recording the statement of the temple and others, who were in possession, including the petitioners herein, rejected the request of the temple. It had filed an appeal to the Commissioner of the Land Administration and the same was pending.

Meanwhile, the first bench of this court, while disposing of a PIL petition in October, 2021 had held that the rights pertaining to the land in question will be governed as a whole by the result of the appeals pending before the Land Administration Commissioner.

The HR&CE also in the notes of submission, admitted that the issue between the Revenue department and the temple will be governed by the appeal pending before the Commissioner. The proposal of the petitioners offering alternate land in lieu of land in question is under consideration by the State government. The government officials had already inspected the alternate land offered by the petitioners. The district Collector had also held that the lease granted by the temple in respect of the government land was erroneous.

"Considering the above materials in its entirety, especially the order of the first bench of this Court dated October 29,.2021 made in W.P.No.14113 of 2020 that the rights pertaining to the land in question will be governed by the result of appeal, which is still pending before the Commissioner of Land Administration, this Court is of the view that the petitioners are entitled to the relief sought for in the Writ Petitions," the judge said and quashed the notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)