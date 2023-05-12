Thane, May 12: Hours after the body of a man was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, a second corpse was discovered in another pond within the city limits, an official said. Thane: 67-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Upvan Lake, Case of Accidental Death Registered.

The second body was seen around 12.20 pm in the Nirmal Nagri lake in Khardi village along the Diva-Shil road, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). Thane Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Lift Duct of Building in Kalyan, Dies; Case Registered.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said a police official. Earlier in the day, the body of a man was fished out from the popular Upvan lake.

