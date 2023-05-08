Thane, May 8 (PTI) The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said.

Also Read | IAF Plane Crash in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Hamumangarh, Pilot Safe; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Local fire station got a call at 8.15 am that a body was spotted in the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Also Read | Blast in Punjab: Another Explosion Reported Near Golden Temple, One Injured.

Firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The deceased was identified as Sulochana Vitthal Kochare, resident of a housing society at Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar area, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A police official said they have registered a case of accidental death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)