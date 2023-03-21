Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for living in Maharashtra's Thane district for many years without any valid documents, an official said on Tuesday.

Working on a tip-off, police took the four into custody from Bhiwandi in the early hours of Monday, said senior inspector Anuksh Bhangar of the Bhoiwada police station.

He said the four had been working in the area for many years without any passports or visas. One of them even had an Aadhaar card which was fake, the official said.

During questioning, the four revealed that they were from Bangladeshi, he said, adding that all have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Passports Act.

