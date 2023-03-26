Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old man employed at a jewellery store allegedly decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

The owner of a jewellery store in Kalyan town had given his employee Rs 45 lakh cash to be deposited in the bank on Saturday. But when there was no sign of the accused, a complaint was lodged, he said.

A police team has left for Rajasthan in search of the accused, as it is suspected that he might fled to his hometown Jalore, the official said.

