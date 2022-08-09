Palghar, Aug 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Palghar district on Tuesday for an alleged murder.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 759 Clerk Posts at ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

An unidentified man fatally wounded Mohammad Saddam Hussain Yunus Mansuri on Chandansar road on August 5, said a police official.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Total Assets Rise by Rs 26 Lakh to Rs 2.23 Crore; Donated Immovable Property Worth Rs 1.1 Crore.

The man got into a quarrel with Mansuri's friend and attacked Mansuri with a knife many times when the latter tried to intervene, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Virar crime branch.

The victim died of the injuries on Monday, he said.

Based a tip-off, Danish Salim Shaikh was arrested on Tuesday for the murder, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)